Dhruv to wrap up Chiyaan 60 before Mari's film!

Dhruv is all set to wrap up the shoot of Chiyaan 60 by the end of this month so that, he can get ready for the shoot of Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan director Mari Selvaraj's next. Sources say that Mari has his script ready and he is likely to begin the shoot of the film in August or September.

Dhruv is said to be playing a Kabbadi player in Mari Selvaraj's film and the script is loosely based on a real-life incident.

Produced by Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions in association with Little Red Car, the rest of the cast and crew will be out very soon.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Vikram and Dhruv's film (Chiyaan 60) with Karthik Subbaraj is progressing at a brisk pace in Kancheepuram.