Dhruv Vikram and Vignesh Shivan to team up?

A section of media has reported that Dhruv Vikram is likely to team up with director Vignesh Shivan for a biggie.
Reports added that Dhruv was supposed to join hands with Mari Selvaraj but as the director has now agreed to direct a biggie with Udhayanidhi, the young, upcoming actor's film is getting delayed.
Sources say that Dhruv and his dad Vikram feel that Vignesh Shivan has the potential to deliver a youthful entertainer. Buzz is that talks have been initiated and an official announcement will be out very soon!
Meanwhile, Dhruv and Vikram's Mahaan with director Karthik Subbaraj is likely to soon have a digital premiere. An official announcement on the premiere date will be out very soon!