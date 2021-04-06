Dhvani Bhanushali nostalgic as 'Vaaste' turns two

"It's been such an invigorating journey for the entire team. The success of 'Vaaste' helped me grow as a musician. To know that the audience adores your songs is really a blessing. Entertaining the audience with my songs and being India's pop star has always been my dream. With each of my releases, I'm one step closer to fulfilling these ambitions all thanks to my fans, mentors and family," Dhvani tells IANS.

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Singer Dhvani Bhanushali's track "Vaaste" completes two years of release on Tuesday, and the singer is filled with nostalgia recalling the song that took her stardom to the next level.

The track was written by Arafat Mehmood and composed by Tanishq Bagchi, while the music video was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Dhvani stars in the video along with Siddharth Gupta and Anuj Saini.

Dhvani, who started her career in 2018 with "Ishaare tere", has sung tracks such as "Radha", "Nayan", "Baby girl", "Leja re", "Na ja tu", "Dilbar" and "Psycho saiyaan" amongst others.

She remembers how her singing career started even before she finished her studies.

"I remember juggling my studies in between promotions and recordings, as music and studies were both priorities. By the grace of God and the support of my father Vinod Bhanushali and some others, I was able to kickstart my career way before I had planned to do so. The past two years in the industry have been very welcoming and I hope the future keeps on shining," she sums up.

--IANS

ym/vnc