Dhvani Bhanushali overwhelmed to meet veteran composer Anandji

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Singer Dhvani Bhanushali had a chance to interact with her idol, veteran composer Anandji of the acclaimed yesteryears duo Kalyanji-Anandji, on "Indian Idol 12". She performed for the senior musician, too.

"I have always admired and looked up to Anand Sir's work. He is an inspiration to all of us and has given the industry some amazing music. It was such an overwhelming feeling to finally get to meet him. Since we both are Kutchi, we had our little conversation in Kutchi language and bonded over our love for music," she says.