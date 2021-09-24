Dhyan Sreenivasan to play the lead in 'Veekam'

The title poster of Veekam, written and directed by Sagar, has been released.

Produced by Sheelu Abraham and presented by Abraham Mathew, Veekam has camera by Dhanesh Raveendranath. Williams Francis is the music director. Hareesh Mohan is the editor.

Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Sheelu Abraham, Aju Varghese, Dinesh Prabhakar, Dain Davis and Dayana Hameed include the cast.