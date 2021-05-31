Dia Mirza feels helicopter tourism in Kaziranga will disrupt peace

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Dia Mirza feels starting helicopter tourism in Kaziranga National Park, Assam, will disrupt peace in the place. Dia reacted to a news piece on Twitter on Monday that states Assam Government plans to promote helicopter tourism to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Dia's tweet came after a Twitter user shared the news piece and wrote: "Helicopter tourism in #Kaziranga isn't a good idea at all."

The actress replied: "Couldn't agree more. Why would one even come up with a plan like this? How is disrupting the peace of a place with a noisy helicopter an ‘attraction' for tourists? Leave our forests alone please. #Kaziranga."

Commenting on the actress' tweet, netizens shared their opinion on the topic.

"The use of helicopters to attract tourists is contrary to the basic principles of tourism and ecotourism. Thank you for your kind heart Mrs. Dia Mirza," commented a user.

"All stakeholders.. plz say NO to it..! It will adversely affect biotic potential and reproductive strategies n health of dwelling beasts n animals!" suggested another user.

"Probably they are inspired by #JurassicPark," wrote another user.

