Dia Mirza: Our hearts go out to people who suffered the impacts of Cyclone Yaas

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza took on Thursday tweeted to express concern for people who have been affected by the Cyclone Yaas.

Dia reacted to a photo of a forest officer rescuing a deer in a flooded area of Sunderbans, West Bengal.

Reacting to the photo on Twitter, the actress wrote: "Our hearts go out to thousands of people who have suffered the impacts of #CycloneYaas. So many lives and homes affected...this image is a reminder that empathy and kindness in a shared world is what will get us by #ClimateChange is REAL. #ClimateAction Necessary."