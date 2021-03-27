Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding in February. She has posted a string of images on Instagram from the trip. One picture, where Dia poses with her step daughter, has particularly captured social media fancy.

In the images, Dia is in perfect holiday mood, dressed light summerwear, big rounded shades and a hat, as she poses against the backdrop of the sea, the beach, blue sky and island flora. The photographs have been clicked by Vaibhav.