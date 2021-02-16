Dia Mirza shares stunning pictures from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' star, who tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends, shared some mesmerising pictures of the day on her Instagram handle.She captioned the posts as, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it."Diya added, "Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal, and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe"In the pictures, Dia can be seen wearing a gorgeous red saree with a red veil over her head. She accessorized her look with a large golden necklace paired with green bangles. Her husband, Vaibhav also looked dapper in his white wedding outfit and golden saafa (turban).While the first and second pictures showed the couple taking 'pheras', a third one showed them at the 'varmala' ceremony and the fourth one had them sitting at the 'mandap'.This is the second marriage for both of them. Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly. (ANI)