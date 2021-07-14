Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi announce premature birth of son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Dia shared the news with fans on Instagram with a long, emotional note. The actress posted a picture holding her son's hand. She informed her son was a premature baby born on May 14, due to complications in her pregnancy. The baby is in Neonatal ICU since birth.

With the Instagram image she posted, Dia wrote: "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, 'To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body'. These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU," she wrote on Instagram.

She informed due to a severe bacterial infection, she had to do an early delivery via an emergency C-section. She thanked the doctors and nurses who have been taking care of the baby.

"A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," wrote Dia.

She said the family was waiting for the baby to come home, especially Samaira, who is Vaibhav's daughter from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi, a yoga artist.

"As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms," posted Dia.

She thanked fans and said that wasn't possible to share the news of a premature baby with all.

"To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time. Dia and Vaibhav," the actress concluded.

Minutes after the news was announced, her Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities.

Kareena Kapoor wrote: "God Bless you my darling and the little one. Stay safe and well."

Anushka Sharma wrote: "Congratulations to you guys and the little one."

Industry colleagues and friends who dropped congratulatory messages included Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sophie Choudry, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta. Esha Gupta, Preity Zinta, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonali Bendre, Sagarika Ghatge, Zoya Akhtar, Bipasa Basu, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.

