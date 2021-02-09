Diana Penty joins Dulquer Salmaan’s new movie

“Welcome Diana Penty to our new film. We are super excited to have you on board and hope you have the best time making this film. Also seeing Kerala and exploring our cuisine,” writes Dulquer, who is also the producer of the movie, sharing their picture together.

Bollywood actor and model Diana Penty has joined Dulquer Salmaan’s new movie, directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

The shooting of the movie has started in Kochi. The script is by Bobby and Sanjay.

Diana Penty shot into fame as the heroine of Bollywood movies like Cocktail and Happy Bhag Jayegi.