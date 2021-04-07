Diana Penty reveals 'cool' trick to deal with lockdown, curfews

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 7th, 2021, 21:41:24hrs
Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty on Wednesday revealed her stressbuster, when it comes to dealing with lockdown and curfews, along with a throwback image she has posted in dark blue swimwear.

"And this is how I'm taking on curfews, lockdowns and this mad, mad heat... too bad this is a throwback," she wrote with the Instagram image, adding a word of caution: "Stay safe everyone."

The actress announced her Malayalam debut film co-starring Dulqar Salmaan a while back. The untitled project has gone on floor. She will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's "Shiddat" alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.

