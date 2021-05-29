Diana Penty's '#EveryLifeMatters' creates impact on ground-level

Within a week of its launch, the 'Cocktail' star has managed to support various small groups in their relief activities, thus, in turn, helping the people in dire need of funds, food, and medicines.Thanking everyone for their notable donations, Diana took to Instagram and shared a video highlighting the inspiring stories of several Covid Heroes that the campaign could reach and help in their wonderful efforts.The 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' star wrote, "With your support, these amazing human beings have been able to do some incredible work to help those in need during these difficult times. I request you to open your hearts and help them in any way that you can so that they can continue to make a difference.""You can see the #EveryLifeMatters highlight on my Instagram or visit the Ketto India website to know more about these causes," she further added.Through the #EveryLifeMatters initiative, Penty is also helping individuals with financial support for their medical treatment.Known for her humanitarian work, Diana was also the force behind 'The Khaki Project' last year, providing the Mumbai police force with much-needed supplies such as masks and sanitisers. (ANI)