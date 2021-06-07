Diana wedding dress exhibition drops Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' title

TMZ reported that there is a panel under Diana's wedding dress with an engraving that reads, "Lent by HRH (his royal highness) the Duke of Cambridge (Prince William) and HRH the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry)".But, what came as a volt from the blue when the officials cited it as an "administrative error." On a related note, Harry and Meghan were allowed to retain their HRH status, but they agreed not to use it. So, this makes the removal from the exhibition all the more surprising.The exhibition includes Diana's 1981 iconic bridal gown. It had a 25-foot train that followed her as she entered St. Paul's Cathedral at the time of her wedding with Prince Charles.According to TMZ, Diana's dresses are the property of her sons- Harry and William, which the exhibitors loaned out for the show.However, the fact Harry, who is the part-owner of the dresses, has still his HRH title removed at the ceremony.Going by the earlier reports of TMZ, the royals are still angry over Harry and Meghan going public with life at the Palace during the tell-all interview with American host Oprah Winfrey, where they discussed what they viewed as racism and heartlessness in the family.Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4 at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.The two are already proud parents to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in 2019.The duo has stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, they have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California. (ANI)