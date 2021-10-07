Diane Keaton stars alongside Justin Bieber in 'Ghost' music video

The veteran actor stars with Justin in the preview of the music video that appears to be showcasing a mini family drama.The 25-second short video opens with Justin in soft focus and then cuts to him hugging the 75-year-old star from behind as they stare out at the beach surf while he sings, "And if you can't be next to me/ Your memory is ecstasy/ I miss you more than life."The clip then shows an ecstatic Justin hugging an older man, who appears to be a reel father for him. The old man wraps his arms around the singer and Keaton, planting kisses on their foreheads.The preview also has a scene of a wedding reception, where Keaton rocks one of her signature hats as she and Justin raise a toast, dance in circles and laugh with joy.Keaton also shared the preview video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!"As per Billboard, 'Ghost' is the most recent single from Justin Bieber's sixth studio album, 'Justice'. Earlier this week, the 27-year-old singer revealed that he has added three new tracks to the collection, which will also drop on Friday.'The Justice: Complete Edition' will feature the previously much-anticipated unreleased songs 'Red Eye', 'Angels Speak' and 'Hailey'.Reportedly, 'Hailey' (the song after Justin's wife's name) and 'Angels Speak' appeared on the Japanese edition of 'Justice', while 'Red Eye' was included as a bonus track on his European Webstore alternate cover CD.The album expansion has come six months after the singer released the 'triple chucks deluxe' version of 'Justice', which featured six additional songs with appearances from Tori Kelly, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby and Lil Uzi Vert.The original album came out March 19 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (ANI)