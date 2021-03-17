Dibakar Banerjee opens up about eclectic cast of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who is soon going to treat movie buffs with his upcoming directorial 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', opened up about the eclectic cast of the movie.



Dibakar, who has also bankrolled the forthcoming project, spoke about the cast of the film that has raised excitement among the viewers for watching this raw, edge-of-the-seat thriller to another level.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has an interesting combination of actors including Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat and several new actors who Dibakar feels will grab a lot of eyeballs.

Speaking about the movie, Dibakar said, "Sandeep and Pinky are on a journey which is a very special and exceptional kind of journey doesn't really happen that often in life. What happened was by chance but it can happen and it does happen once in a while. So, the fact that it doesn't happen too often but when it happens it really happens, means the world around Sandeep and Pinky is absolutely real and meaningful and makes one identify."

Speaking about the star cast, he added, "For that to happen, you need actors who have that depth of character, who have that depth of similar understanding, subtlety, and all that. In SAPF in addition to Jaideep, we will see actors like Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and the other absolute new talent that we are featuring in the film, they will really shake people out of their seats. If they are watching then they will say - wow who is this actor man, who is this person. That is something I am very, very happy about."

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is a raw and edgy suspense thriller that pits Arjun versus Parineeti. Arjun will play the role of a Haryanvi cop and Pari will essay the role of a corporate woman from New Delhi, whose fate gets intertwined on a fateful night. It is being distributed worldwide by Yash Raj Films.

The film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is slated to release on March 19, 2021. (ANI)

