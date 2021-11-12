Dibyendu Bhattacharya feels blessed to have a working birthday

The actor is in Kolkata for a Bengali feature film 'Bonbibi' produced by Rana Sarkar and directed by Rajdeep Ghosh.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya feels very fortunate to have a working birthday because it has given him a chance to go back to his home town Kolkata, that too for a Bengali film, close to his heart.

Dibyendu said: "I am shooting in a rather cut-to-cut situation, however, I am glad that I am in Kolkata for a Bengali film after a lot of time, and the day being my birthday is the icing on the cake.

"Even though my mother is no more and I am going to miss her during my time in the city of joy, a little something that does fill my heart with joy is that this will also give me an opportunity to spend at least some of my time with my father and sister. I am looking forward to the shoot for both professional and personal reasons."

Sharing more about the Bengali film, the actor said: "The movie is deeply rooted in West Bengal's culture and that makes it a traditional folklore tale, which narrates the tale of the 'Bonbibi' and 'Dakshin roy' as they turn protectors of the forests (Sundarbans)."

"I play the role of the Dakshin Roy, and it is what makes the story special, and my character interesting."

After shooting for the feature film in Kolkata on the morning of November 17, the actor will be returning to Mumbai on the same evening for wrapping up his shoot for Ribhu Dasgupta's upcoming film.

Among other projects, Dibyendu was recently seen in Netflix anthology 'Ray', and is also gearing up for a couple of other projects like 'Jamtara 2', 'Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2', 'Undekhi 2' and 'Gone Game 2'.

--IANS

