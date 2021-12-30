Dibyendu Bhattacharya to play nuclear physicist in 'Rocket Boys'

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for his performances in films like 'Black Friday', 'Dev D' and 'Lootera', will soon be seen playing a nuclear physicist in the upcoming sci-drama series 'Rocket Boys'.

The series, which also stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, marks Bhattacharya's first brush with the genre. Talking about his role, Dibyendu says, "It is a very interesting character. I'm a nuclear physicist in the series."