Did Anupam Kher just hint at returning with new season of his talk show?

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared his lock screen's photo which had synchronicity numbers in the time and date section. In the screenshot, the displayed time was 22:22 and the date was also February 22, which formed the crux of the post's caption that read, "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai !! 22... 22... 22 ka chamatkar."However, fans were left confused, with many taking to the comments section asking the actor if he is returning with a new season of his talk show.For the unversed, the actor hosted a famous talk show that goes by the name 'The Anupam Kher Show - Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'. The screenshot also had the veteran actor's photo as the lock-screen wallpaper, in which he could be seen sporting a white kurta along with the black background of his phone.The chat show, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, offers a glance at Kher's failures, triumphs, and life lessons, as the veteran actor sets out to depict ordinary people.Meanwhile, on the film front, Kher will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'.This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.Apart from 'Happy Birthday', Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)