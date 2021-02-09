Did Brooklyn Beckham secretly get married?

London, Feb 9 (IANS) Football superstar David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has sparked off marriage rumours after he was spotted wearing a golden band on his left hand's ring finger.

Brooklyn, an upcoming photographer, was spotted exiting a shopping mall wearing the golden band, sending across the buzz that he might have said "I do", secretly to fiancee Nicola Peltz, according to thesun.co.uk. The 21-year-old was pushing a shopping trolley when he was clicked.