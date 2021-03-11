Did Irrfan Khan's son Babil drop a hint on Bollywood debut?

While Babil remained tightlipped about how he plans to follow his father's footpath into Bollywood, he recalled his father's work and treated Irrfan's fans with a still from "Maqbool" on Instagram.

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Thursday hinted at plans of joining the film industry soon, while posting about his father on social media.

"I know it's been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I've been busy with, but there's some stuff cookin'," Babil wrote.

The caption goes on: "Anyway, since I'm obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba's pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here's something for his fans."

Irrfan died in April last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on screen in Homi Adajania's "Angrezi Medium."

