Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hint of romance with new pictures?

Reality TV star Kardashian and American musician Barker are neighbours in the Southern California enclave of Calabasas and are often spotted hanging together with their children at public places. However, as per a report by E! News, both the stars sparked the dating rumours after they individually posted the same snaps relaxing at a poolside on their social media handles.The duo didn't hint about their romance for the first time as the drummer for 'Blink-182' is often seen complementing Kardashian in the comments section of her Instagram posts. Recently, he commented with a red rose emoticon on her captivating mirror selfie on the micro-blogging site.Earlier, the musician also left a "You're So Cool" comment on the alluring pictures of Kardashian which she shared from her movie 'True Romance' on the gram.According to E! News, in September 2018, fans suspected the two had taken their neighbourly relationship to another level when they were seen sharing a dinner table in Los Angeles. However, as far as the public was made aware, there was no confirmed news on the same.Kourtney Kardashian shares three children 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign, with ex-husband Scott Disick. On the other hand, Travis Barker is a father to 15-year-old girl Alabama, and a 17-year-old boy Landon, which he shares with former partner Shanna Moakler. (ANI)