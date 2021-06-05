Did Malar really lose her memory in 'Premam'? Alphonse Puthren clarifies

Ever since the cult 2015 Malayalam blockbuster Premam came out, there have been discussions about what really happened to ‘Malar’.
For those who are wondering what our topic is all about, here is some info about the storyline.
The hero of Premam, George, played by Nivin Pauly, is smitten by the charm of his new teacher at college, Malar.
But as fate would have it, Malar had an accident where she lost her memory and married her cousin Arivazhagan. The couple later visits George on the day he gets married to Celine (Madonna Sebastian), which is the movie’s climax.
The doubts of millions of viewers who watched Premam was asked by a fan during an interaction on the social media page of the movie’s director Alphonse Puthren.
On being asked if Malar really had a memory loss or she hid her feelings for George as he was getting married to Celine, Alphonse made this clarification.
“She had lost her memory. When she gained she might have spoken to Arivazhagan. When she reaches there she feels George is happy with Celine…” explains Puthren.