Did Neha Dhupia just confirm Vidyut Jamwal, Nandita Mahtani's engagement?

On Saturday, the 'Commando' actor stepped out publically for the first time with his rumoured girlfriend Nandita for an outing to Taj Mahal, Agra.Pictures of the couple went viral on social media, in which the duo could be seen all smiles as they posed together in front of the monument which itself is a symbol of love.What caught paparazzi and fans' attention was the shimmery rock, that Nandita was seen flaunting in her ring finger.Reportedly, the two remained tight-lipped about the same but seems like actor Neha Dhupia just confirmed the rumours on her Instagram story.Neha shared an outlet's news story about Vidyut and Nandita on her IG story and captioned it as, "Best news ever... Congratulations @mevidyutjamwal @nanditamahtani." She also added a red heart sticker in her story.This gives enough evidence that the two are engaged now. However, nothing has been confirmed from the couple's side yet.Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut is currently shooting for his much-anticipated project 'Khuda Haafiz 2'.The film directed by Faruk Kabir is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year. The thriller drama revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.Shivaleeka will also star in the second part of the movie. (ANI)