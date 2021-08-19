'Dikkiloona' to release on Zee5 on September 10 for Vinayagar Chathurthi

We at Sify.com had reported on Wednesday that Santhanam's comedy entertainer Dikkiloona will be directly premiering on Zee 5. Now, KJR Studios, one of the producers of the film have announced that the film will be premiering on Zee 5 on September 10 for Vinayagar Chathurthi.

"Are you ready to play the game of #Dikkiloona? Premiering on @ZEE5Tamil from the 10th of September Get ready for time travel, chaos and bayangara looty! @iamsanthanam @thisisysr @karthikyogitw @kjr_studios @SoldiersFactory @sinish_s @AnaghaOfficial @KanchwalaShirin", tweeted KJR Studios.