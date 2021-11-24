Dil Raju to join hands with Rajamouli?

Leading producer-distributor Dil Raju has distributed many of Rajamouli’s blockbusters including ‘Baahubali’, but they have never collaborated as a director and producer. Rajamouli’s priorities and commitments are different.
But if things go as planned, they have to collaborate for Mahesh Babu’s film. KL Narayana will be bankrolling Mahesh Babu – Rajamouli’s film, which will hit the floors in the second half of 2022. Buzz is that KL Narayana has sought the help of Dil Raju is producing this film. If Rajamouli agrees to KL Narayana’s proposal, then Dil Raju may join the project as co-producer or presenter.
Will Rajamouli agree to it?
At present, Dil Raju is also distributing Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ in Telangana. ‘RRR’ was sold for a record price of Rs 72 crore. However, there is a talk that he will slash the price now due to the post-pandemic situation. About 20% of the agreed amounts are going to be slashed in all regions.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu