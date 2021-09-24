Dilieep in Raffi’s 'Voice Of Sathyanathan'

Janapriya Nayakan Dilieep will play the hero in director Raffi’s Voice Of Sathyanathan.
The script is by the director himself. Badusha N M, Shinoy Mathew, Dileep and Prijin J P are the producers.
Jithin Stansilaus is the cinematographer. Justin Varghese is the music director and Shameer Mohammed is the editor.
Raffi has earlier directed Dilieep in Punjabi House, Thenkashi Pattanam and Pandippada, teaming up with Mecartin. After he started directing movies alone, Raffi directed Dilieep movies like Chinatown and Ring Master.
Dilieep has Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan, directed by Nadhir Shah, ready for release.