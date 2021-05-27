Dilip Joshi thanks fans for their love on his birthday

Joshi, who plays the popular character Jethalal Gada in the sitcom, was showered with love by netizens who had shared birthday wishes for him and floated memes featuring his on-screen avatar of Jethalal on Wednesday.

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" fame actor Dilip Joshi took to social media on Thursday to thank fans for their love and wishes on his birthday the day before.

Thanking fans for their wishes, Joshi shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday where he can be seen laughing at the camera with a piece of chocolate cake in his hand.

Along with the photo, the actor wrote: "Here's some cake, for each and everyone of you, for not just taking the time out to wish me, but for also sharing all the lovely clips, artwork and photos. It makes me feel reassured that there is plenty of love left for us to spread. May God give us the strength to emerge out of these dark times soon and make us all receive the love that we all need and deserve. Stay strong everyone, and thanks again!"

--IANS

abh/vnc