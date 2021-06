Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital

The evergreen actor was admitted to the PD Hinduja hospital in Khar, Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness on Sunday.The megastar's spokesperson on Friday took to the evergreen actor's official Twitter account and thanked everyone for showering Kumar with their love and affection."With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. --Faisal Farooqui #DilipKumar #healthupdate," the tweet read.The 98-year-old star went through a pleural aspiration procedure, to get fluid removed from his lungs. The same was informed by Kumar's spokesperson on Twitter."Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF," the tweet read.A few days ago, the veteran star's wife Saira Banu urged everyone not to believe in fake rumours related to the former's health."My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic," she had issued a statement.Dilip Kumar, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'.He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'. (ANI)