Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital

A tweet on the microblogging site read: "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. --Faisal Farooqui #DilipKumar #healthupdate."

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar was discharged from Hinduja Hospital in Khar on Friday, his official Twitter account informed fans. The actor had been admitted on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness.

The senior actor's wife, actress Saira Banu, was seen with him while leaving the hospital. She had earlier requested fans to not believe in rumours about his death. In a note posted on Dilip Kumar's Twitter account a few days ago, she had said: "Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon."

Requesting netizens to not pay heed to rumours, the actress further wrote: "I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic."

This was the second time in a month that Dilip Kumar was admitted to hospital.

--IANS

