Dilip Kumar hospitalised after experiencing breathlessness

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Khar's Hinduja Hospital here, on Sunday.

According to the update on his official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted after experiencing breathlessness.

The tweet on his official Twitter handle read: "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital, Khar for routine tests and investigations. He has had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe."