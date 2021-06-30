Dilip Kumar hospitalised again

The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital, Khar on Tuesday, after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. As per reports, he is stable now.

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised once again, for the second time this month.

This is the second time this month that the veteran actor has been admitted to hospital. He was hospitalised on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness.

A health update was tweeted from the actor's official account on June 9, which reads: "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday)."

While the actor was in hospital earlier, his wife, veteran actress Saira Banu had earlier issued a statement on his Twitter account thanking fans for their love and prayers and requesting everyone to not pay heed to rumours. Dilip Kumar was discharged from the hospital on June 11.

