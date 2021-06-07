Dilip Kumar is on oxygen support, 'not on ventilator', confirms his doctor

"Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is on oxygen support, not on a ventilator. He is stable. We are waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration," Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital, informed.For the unversed, a ventilator is used to help people breathe when they can't breathe on their own. It is a type of life support.Dilip, who is 98-year-old, was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after having breathing issues for the past few days, and since then rumours about the actor's health started doing the rounds on social media.The spokesperson for Dilip has even urged the media not to believe in hoax news, assuring the actor will be back home soon."Request to media: Millions of Dilip Saab's fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Dilip Kumar, who has been hospitalised several times in recent years.Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career has spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas' (1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998. (ANI)