Dilip Kumar is stable and on oxygen support, not on ventilator

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who is admitted to Hinduja Hospital here, is on oxygen support and his condition is stable.

A post on his official Twitter page on Monday stated the veteran actor is waiting for a few test results to perform pleural aspiration.

"Update at 11.45 a.m., Dilip Saab is on oxygen support -- not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab. Will update regularly," the tweet read.