Dilip Kumar is 'stable' and 'should be home in 2-3 days'

The condition of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Hinduja Hospital here on Sunday morning, is stable.

A post on his official Twitter page stated the veteran actor should be home in two to three days.

"Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah," says a tweet, on @TheDilipKumar.