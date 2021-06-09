Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged on Thursday

The statement, issued by a spokesperson of the actor, reads: "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday)."

A statement issued on the veteran actor's behalf on his official Twitter account on Wednesday, said he might be discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who is admitted to Hinduja Hospital here, is likely to be discharged on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Dilip Kumar's wife, veteran actress Saira Banu had shared a note on his Twitter account updating about his health and requesting netizens to not pay heed to rumours.

"Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon," her statement read.

"Requesting netizens to not pay heed to rumours, the actress further wrote: "I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic."

Dilip Kumar was admitted to hospital on Sunday after complaining of breathlessness.

--IANS

abh/vd