Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's quirky spin to 'Pawri' meme

Diljit is currently shooting with Sonam for an upcoming film. He shared a video on Instagram, where he is heard saying: "Yeh hum hai, yeh humare director hai aur yahaan shooting ho ri hai."

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are the latest names to join the viral "Pawri ho ri hai" meme fest.

He then points at Sonam and then says: "Yeh Sonam hai, yeh uski costume hai aur usse thandi lag rahi hai".

According to reports, the two are shooting in Canada.

Diljit will turn producer with the self-starring film Honsla Rakh. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit the screens on October 15.

