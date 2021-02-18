Diljit Dosanjh turns producer with Dusshera release 'Honsla Rakh'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh turns producer this Dusshera with the self-starring film Honsla Rakh. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit the screens on October 15.

Diljit posted the first look of the film on Instagram on Thursday. The poster features a sketched version of Diljit with a baby carrier and a smiling baby.