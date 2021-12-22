Dimple Yadav, daughter test Covid positive

Lucknow, Dec 22 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's wife and former MP, Dimple Yadav, and her daughter have tested positive for Covid-19.

Dimple Yadav and her daughter, Tina Yadav, have isolated themselves at home where they are being given necessary treatment.

Deputy chief medical officer (CMO), Milind Vardhan, has confirmed that Dimple Yadav and her daughter are Corona positive.