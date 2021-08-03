Dinesh and Pa. Ranjith to join hands again!

Dinesh is director Pa.Ranjith's debut film Attakathi's hero. Later, Dinesh had appeared in Ranjith's Kabali with Rajinikanth. Ranjith has also roped in Dinesh for his production venture Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu.
Now, after a long gap, Ranjith and Dinesh are joining hands for a new film. Yes, Ranjith's Neelam Productions is bankrolling this new film with debutant Suresh Mari.
The shoot of the yet-untitled film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai and surrounding locales.
Meanwhile, we also hear that Ranjith is planning to commence his next directorial film Natchathiram Nagargirathu with a young set of actors. An official announcement on this new project will be out very soon. Sources say that Dushara will be the female lead of Natchathiram Nagargirathu and Kalidas is likely to play the actor's pair.