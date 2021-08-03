Dinesh and Pa. Ranjith to join hands again!

Dinesh is director Pa.Ranjith's debut film Attakathi's hero. Later, Dinesh had appeared in Ranjith's Kabali with Rajinikanth. Ranjith has also roped in Dinesh for his production venture Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu.

Now, after a long gap, Ranjith and Dinesh are joining hands for a new film. Yes, Ranjith's Neelam Productions is bankrolling this new film with debutant Suresh Mari.