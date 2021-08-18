Dino Morea excited on debut as producer with 'Helmet'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Supermodel-turned-actor Dino Morea is making his debut as a producer with the upcoming 'Helmet' and he says the film has been made with a sweet social message.

Dino said, "This is a film which has been made with a sense of humour with a sweet message. I am also excited about the wonderfully talented ensemble cast, the refreshing storytelling by Satram my director and the way both entertainment and a certain intelligent sensibility blend together. Rohan Shankar's dialogues will make you laugh out loud."