Dino Morea: I am a different person altogether in 'The Empire'

Talking about the same, Dino Morea said: "Shaibani Khan is the most dynamic and interesting antagonist I have played in my career. For the character I had to be a different person altogether - menacing, shrewd and sometimes downright scary!"

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Dino Morea says he is getting to play the most dynamic and interesting antagonist ever in his career in the upcoming web series 'The Empire'. The actor also claims that viewers will get to see a different avatar of him in the show!

"From the moment I would put my costume on, I had to become that person-- Shaibani Khan. The detailing, complexity and the love and hate for this character is what makes him so special. Can't wait for audiences to see a different avatar of me through The Empire," he added.

Based on the book 'Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North' by Alex Rutherford, the upcoming series shows how a young 14-year-old ascends the throne of Ferghana, and follows his journey of becoming King Babur (played by Kunal Kapoor). His greatest enemy is Shaibani Khan (Dino Morea), a menacing, overly-ambitious and ruthless emperor whose chase for desire knows no limits.

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the series also features Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Aditya Seal and Sahher Bamba in key roles.

Created in conjunction with Nikkhil Advani, produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, 'The Empire' releases on August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

