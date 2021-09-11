Dino Morea: I love acting but producing is also great

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Dino Morea has got a great response for his performance as Shaibani Khan in the latest series 'The Empire' and his production venture 'Helmet'.

He says he loves to act but he also finds creating content as a producer greatly satisfying.

Talking to IANS about which one is more daunting producing or acting, Dino shared: "When I constantly started saying no to all the terrible offers coming my way I wanted to stay connected to the film industry. I wanted to produce and create content that I would like watching... My first film was 'Jism 2'."