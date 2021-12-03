Director Aisha Sulthana announces 124 (A)

Director Laljose has released the first look poster of 124 (A), directed by Aisha Sulthana. The poster says it is based on a true story.
The poster looks interesting, as there is a news report that says, “Sedition case against Lakshadweep filmmaker.”
In fact, there was a sedition case against Aisha Sulthana, who hails from Lakshadweep.
124 (A) has story and direction by Aisha Sulthana, who is also the producer. Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer. William Francis is the music director. Noufal Abdullah is the editor.
“I don’t know about the story or details about this film. But this title is indeed interesting,” writes Laljose.