Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury on getting 'Lost' with Yami Gautam

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Three-time National Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has heaped praise on his 'Lost' actress Yami Gautam and called her one of the most conscientious actresses he has worked with on a film.

Speaking about Yami, Aniruddha said: "It was an incredible experience of working with Yami Gautam. She is one of the most conscientious actresses I have worked with on a film. No matter what, she was always there on the set, prepared before time. I knew she wasn't doing well when we were shooting on one of the most humid days at a live location, but she didn't let that affect the process."