Director AR Murugadoss donated 25 lakhs to the Chief Minister Relief Fund!

Among the filmmakers, director AR Murugadoss has donated the biggest amount so far for the Chief Minister Relief Fund in Tamil Nadu. The Thuppakki and Kaththi filmmaker met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and handed over a cheque for 25 lakhs. The amount will be used for the state's fight against the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Besides Murugadoss, Tamizh Padam fame CS Amudhan has donated Rs 50,000 towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund. Many other filmmakers are likely to follow and donate their share for the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Already, Suriya's family (Karthi and Sivakumar) has donated one crore rupees, actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has donated 25 lakhs, and Stunt Choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan has donated 10 lakhs to the CM Relief Fund.

On the work front, Murugadoss is producing a multilingual 1947 with Purple Bull Entertainment. Pon Kumaran of Lingaa fame will be helming the film.



