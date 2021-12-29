Director Arun Vaidyanathan tests positive for Omicron in the US

The director, who is known to travel frequently to the US, took to social media to share the news.

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) Tamil Director Arun Vaidyanathan, who is known for having made thrillers such as 'Achamundu Achamundu' and Mohanlal's 'Peruchazli', has tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

He said: "I went to Kumbh Mela and shot for 28 days with 160 ppl on sets ... went to Varanasi and Bodh Gaya ... but once I came to the US, I tested positive. Covid is like a masala film - no logic!"

Vaidyanathan went on to add that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. In his usual tongue-in-cheek way, he said: "I have a new visitor at home and I think his name is Omicron. He has been kind and not demanding much as of now."

He concluded on a reassuring note: "People who stayed in touch with me through WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media ... Relax. God bless everyone."

