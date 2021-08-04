Director Balaji Sakthivel's next titled 'Naan Nee Naam'!

Award-winning director Balaji Sakthivel is known for his notable works like Samurai, Kaadhal, Vazhakku En 18/9, and Kalloori . He also made a film titled Yaar Ivargal but due to the financial setback of its producers Essaki Durai and V Bharath Seeni of Rough Note, the film couldn't hit the screens.

In the meantime, Balaji Sakthivel had also acted in films like Asuran and Vaanam Kottattum.

Now, the latest update is that Balaji Sakthivel has announced his new film Naan Nee Naam. Produced by Blue Moon Creations, Veera and Chandini are playing the lead roles in the film.

Javed Riaz is composing the music for the film, Suresh Kumar cranks the camera, and Deepak is taking care of the cuts. The film is likely to hit the screens by the end of this year.