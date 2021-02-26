Director Desingh Periyasamy marries Niranjani Ahathiyan

On Thursday, Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy married Niranjani Ahathiyan, the film's supporting actress and costume designer. Niranjani is the daughter of the National Award-winning director Ahathiyan of Kadhal Kottai fame.

Desingh Periyasamy and Dulquer Salmaan are good friends ever since Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal went on to become a big blockbuster. However, Dulquer missed attending the wedding of Desingh and Niranjani due to his busy shooting schedule.