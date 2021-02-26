Director Desingh Periyasamy marries Niranjani Ahathiyan

On Thursday, Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy married Niranjani Ahathiyan, the film's supporting actress and costume designer. Niranjani is the daughter of the National Award-winning director Ahathiyan of Kadhal Kottai fame.
Desingh Periyasamy and Dulquer Salmaan are good friends ever since Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal went on to become a big blockbuster. However, Dulquer missed attending the wedding of Desingh and Niranjani due to his busy shooting schedule.
"Wishing this gorgeous couple the happiest of marital life ! You both perfectly compliment each other in your temperament, kindness, creativity and talent. Missing this wedding is one of my big regrets but I just couldn’t change my shoot schedule. It would have made me immensely happy to witness this in person. But lots and lots of love and prayers to you guys. The wedding looked both stunning and like an absolute blast. Here’s to the two of you @desinghperiyasamy and @niranjani_ahathian", wrote Dulquer and wished the couple on Instagram.