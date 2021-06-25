Director Destin Daniel Cretton excited to bring Shang-Chi's story to big screen

Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): After releasing the brand new trailer of Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' starring Simu Liu as its first Asian superhero on Thursday, director Destin Daniel Cretton said he cannot wait to unveil the whole story on the big screen.



The thrilling, brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings', features Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a young Super Hero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origin story.

Destin Daniel Cretton, the film's director and one of the writers, shared that he is excited to bring Shang-Chi's story to the big screen.

"Shang-Chi's main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is," said Cretton.

Cretton added, "He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn't allow himself to look at all of it--the good, the bad, the light and the dark--and to own it all, he won't be able to reach his full potential."

Shang-Chi's journey is told with stunning visuals, the MCU's signature spectacle and displays of mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story.

Shang-Chi is part of Marvel's Phase four and like many titles, its production was initially interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The first unit production paused back in March 2020, as Cretton self-isolated himself after consulting a doctor and being tested for Covid-19.

The director took extra precautions given his newborn baby. After his test came back negative, the production fully resumed at Fox Studios in Australia back in July as the country came out of the pandemic lockdowns, according to Deadline.

The cast members also include Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Tony Leung as Shang-Chi's father and the leader of the Ten Rings, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan.

The film is one of four Marvel titles headed to theatres this year along with 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' is slated to open in Indian theatres soon. (ANI)

